Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Another busy day Saturday

Bernard didn't get a carry but caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals. All three of the Bucs' top running backs (Bernard, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones) saw snaps on Tampa Bay's first possession of the night while Tom Brady was under center, and all three quickly came out of the game afterward, offering little clarity on how coach Bruce Arians plans to deploy the trio come Week 1. Bernard was Cincy's long-time third-down back before heading to Tampa Bay as a free agent, and while he's expected to fill a similar role for the defending champs, his touch volume could be volatile. Last year while juggling Jones and Fournette, Arians alternately rode the hot hand and stuck someone in his doghouse, making it difficult to predict which RB might go off in any given week.