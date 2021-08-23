UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY PURSUIT AND CRASH IN SPRING

Early Sunday morning a crash happened at Hardin Store and Dobbin Huffsmith. The driver fled the scene along with a female and jumped into a maroon pickup at the Chevron Station at that intersection and fled. Units spotted the vehicle and a pursuit began with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 1 Mental Health Officers who were in the area. The chase continued down FM 2978 to Kuykendahl Huffsmith to Kuykendahl to Root Road to Dowdell then back to Gossling heading south. When they reached the intersection of FM 2920 he was involved in a crash and tried to run. The suspect who was on some type of narcotic began fighting multiple deputies. He was finally tased at which time he became unresponsive. Cypress Creek EMS requested Life Flight. The suspect is now being flown to Memorial Herman in Houston in critical condition. Harris County Precinct 4 assisted in the incident. The passenger was taken into custody by DPS for an open Harris County warrant. Harris County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation. A witness on the scene said after the crash the male driver tried to run. When officers got to him and tried to arrest him he started to fight. She said,”the guy wasn’t small and he was throwing those deputies around like ragdolls, that’s when another deputy came up and shot him with the stun gun. He stopped fighting then.” According to Harris County Officials, the 39-year-old male was from Hockley and was currently out on a $30,000 bond from back in June when he assaulted a disabled family member. The female identified as Brianna Noelle Wolfe, 27, of 5703 Tatum in Spring was transported to the Montgomery County Jail by DPS. She had an open theft warrant from Harris County. No patrol cars were involved in the crash.