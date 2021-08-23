Mets' J.D. Davis: Brings home four runs

Davis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. The third baseman recorded his first steal of the year and just his fifth in five major-league seasons. Davis is far from a speed threat, and he's been only modestly productive when healthy this year. The 28-year-old has a .293/.384/.450 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and 10 doubles through 164 plate appearances. He's started regularly at third base with Javier Baez (back) and Francisco Lindor (oblique) out, but both could be activated as soon as Sunday. That likely would lead to Jonathan Villar and Jeff McNeil challenging Davis for playing time going forward as the Mets' lineup gets more crowded.