Mets' J.D. Davis: Brings home four runs
Davis went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, four RBI, a walk and HBP in the Mets' 7-2 win over the Dodgers on Sunday. Davis singled home a run and scored in the first inning, was hit by a pitch in the sixth, cranked a two-run homer in the seventh and walked with the bases loaded in the ninth. The third baseman has enjoyed a hot August, slashing .300/.405/.433, though the long ball was only his first of the month. Davis is making the case for regular playing time even once Francisco Lindor returns but he'll have to compete with Javier Baez, Jeff McNeil and Jonathan Villar in a crowded infield.www.cbssports.com
