Mets' Javier Baez: Doubles twice in return

Baez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI, HBP and strikeout as the Mets defeated the Dodgers, 7-2 on Sunday. Playing in his first game since August 10 due to a back injury, Baez doubled home a run before scoring to get New York on the board in the first inning, doubled and scored again in the seventh and was hit by a pitch in the ninth. This was Baez's second multi-hit game in 11 appearances with his new team and he'll look to use this performance as a launching pad for the stretch run.