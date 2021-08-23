Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base four times
Nimmo went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks in a 7-2 triumph against the Dodgers on Sunday. Nimmo walked and scored in the first inning, walked again in the second, singled in the fifth and singled and scored in the ninth to reach base four times for the first time since July 18. The productive outing extended the outfielder's hitting streak to a modest five games, a stretch that's seen Nimmo go 9-for-22 and bump his average from .275 to .288.www.cbssports.com
