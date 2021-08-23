Cancel
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base four times

 4 days ago

Nimmo went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks in a 7-2 triumph against the Dodgers on Sunday. Nimmo walked and scored in the first inning, walked again in the second, singled in the fifth and singled and scored in the ninth to reach base four times for the first time since July 18. The productive outing extended the outfielder's hitting streak to a modest five games, a stretch that's seen Nimmo go 9-for-22 and bump his average from .275 to .288.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
Posted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mets' Brandon Drury receives Tuesday off

New York Mets utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Drury will head to the bench after Jeff McNeil was picked as Tuesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 58 batted balls this season, Drury has produced a 6.9% barrel rate and a...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
NFLtheScore

Report: Mets seeking Conforto replacement, 3rd-base upgrade this winter

The New York Mets are fresh off a relatively transformative offseason, and a new front office might shake things up again this winter after a pedestrian 2021 campaign. The team will seek third base and corner outfield upgrades this winter, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets. Star outfielder Michael Conforto is eligible for free agency this offseason, and it's widely believed he'll either depart or accept the one-year qualifying offer while the Mets seek his long-term replacement, Ragazzo adds.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Make New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s legal situation received a positive update on Aug. 19, but the reigning National League Cy Young winner will not be allowed to return to the diamond just yet. The MLB and the players’ union have decided to extend Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a seventh time. Another decision will have to be made soon since his administrative leave expires on Sept. 3 – for now.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely aren’t returning by end of season

Whether motivated by legitimate reasons or a bit of chicanery, you are not going to see these three Yankees invading this team’s end-of-season roster crunch. Declaring it now. Nope, nope, nope. Before this campaign wraps, the Bombers will have plenty of things to sort out, all while hoping they don’t...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Asdrubal Cabrera: Claimed by Cincinnati

Cabrera was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo recently indicated Cabrera was likely to see decreased playing time during the final month of the season, so it's not much of a surprise the team placed him on outright waivers. The 35-year-old will be joining a playoff contender in Cincinnati and should see most of his action as a reserve option at the corner infield spots. Cabrera has a .244/.324/.392 slash line with seven homers, 21 doubles, 40 RBI and 34 runs in 90 games this season.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

J.D. Davis Finding His Swing During Pivotal Time For Mets

It’s no secret the New York Mets explored potential upgrades at the third base position over the offseason, but once those efforts proved to be ineffective, they pivoted back to infielder J.D. Davis and were hopeful he could improve off his disappointing 2020 campaign. Coming into this season with a...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Fall to .500 For First Time Since May 6

After yet another loss on Monday night, the Mets will look to get out of their funk on Tuesday for another late-night bout with the Giants at Oracle Park. They’ve dropped four straight and find themselves 3.5 games out of first place with a .500 record for the first time since May 6.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Scores four times Sunday

Turner went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, four runs and one RBI in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. The 28-year-old reached base five times on the night, as he was also hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance. Though his Dodgers debut was delayed by a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Turner has quickly settled in as the team's leadoff hitter. He's hit .265 with 10 runs, three RBI and two steals through his first nine games with Los Angeles.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants blast four homers in win over Mets

As they shuffled the 40-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, the Giants ended up with just 25 players against the New York Mets, about the last thing you would expect from this front office and coaching staff. It didn't even come close to mattering. An early explosion turned into an 8-0...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Reaches base three times

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Plawecki made his third straight start and fifth over the last six games. Christian Vazquez is expected to return from the bereavement list Saturday, so Plawecki's run of starts could end, but the backup catcher has hit well of late, which contributed to an uptick in playing time even before Vazquez was away from the team. Plawecki is 18-for-45 (.400) with six RBI and six runs scored over 16 games since the All-Star break.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers, reaches base four times

Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. Turner slammed a two-run homer in the first-inning off Carlos Carrasco. In addition, he singled and walked twice to contribute to the Dodgers' 14 runs. He is batting .222 with a pair of long balls in the month of August. The 36-year-old is slashing .290/.379/.497 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 63 runs scored in 446 plate appearances overall.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base four times in big win

Albies went 3-for-5 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 12-2 rout of the Marlins. The second baseman remains locked in at the plate and extended his hitting streak to six games, a stretch during which he's batting .393 (11-for-28) with four homers, two steals, eight runs and 11 RBI. Albies has run hot and cold all season, resulting in a .263/.326/.498 slash line, but he's tied his career high with 15 stolen bases -- and with 22 homers and 83 RBI, he sits two long balls and three RBI shy of doing the same in those categories.

