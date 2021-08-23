49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Mediocre in brief start

Garoppolo completed three of six pass attempts for 15 yards and an interception in Sunday's 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers. Garoppolo got the start as expected but only played for one series before giving way to rookie Trey Lance. The former was uncharacteristically inaccurate, most notably missing Deebo Samuel high on a crossing route that resulted in a pick. Garoppolo's best play actually came on a 10-yard scramble for a first down. There isn't much to take away here, as Garoppolo still is considered the favorite to begin the year as the starter, and both quarterbacks had bouts of inaccuracy in this one. Expect the playing time to even out a bit more in the 49ers' dress rehearsal against the Raiders next Sunday.