49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Mediocre in brief start

 4 days ago

Garoppolo completed three of six pass attempts for 15 yards and an interception in Sunday's 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers. Garoppolo got the start as expected but only played for one series before giving way to rookie Trey Lance. The former was uncharacteristically inaccurate, most notably missing Deebo Samuel high on a crossing route that resulted in a pick. Garoppolo's best play actually came on a 10-yard scramble for a first down. There isn't much to take away here, as Garoppolo still is considered the favorite to begin the year as the starter, and both quarterbacks had bouts of inaccuracy in this one. Expect the playing time to even out a bit more in the 49ers' dress rehearsal against the Raiders next Sunday.

NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLchatsports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo admits 49ers ‘could’ trade him sooner than later

Speaking to The MMQB, Jimmy Garoppolo acknowledged the 49ers could be in a position where they traded him sooner than later this season. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is trying his best to make the most out of what’s usually an odd and uncomfortable situation. Having two quarterbacks who...
NFLchatsports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo has priceless reaction to Trey Lance touchdown

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Jimmy Garoppolo was in awe of 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance after his 80-yard touchdown on Saturday. Without a doubt, the highlight of the first preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers was the 80-yard bomb from rookie quarterback Trey Lance to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers rookie Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo, promptly gets bludgeoned in the pocket by Chris Jones

Someday, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will settle by the porch and reminisce that one time Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones brutally welcomed him to the pros during a preseason game. Up against defending AFC champions Saturday night, Lance made his way to the field to take over Jimmy Garoppolo and immediately gets flatted by Jones, who must have been licking his chops at the prospect of finally getting back to see action and blow through a porous offensive line, albeit in a meaningless contest. He got his wish in this play:
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

49ers lose 2 defensive players to injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost two depth players on defense to injuries that could impact their decisions as they prepare to cut down the roster before the regular season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain and linebacker Mychal Kendricks came down with...
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Trey Lance vs. Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, San Francisco clearly signaled that it viewed the North Dakota State University standout as a potential franchise quarterback. In the months since then, the conversation has turned to when precisely the Niners will...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN hiring former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith

3.8k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN is reportedly hiring former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith as an NFL analyst. Smith, the number one overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, will serve on some of the different ESPN NFL shows, such as "Monday Night Countdown." Though he won't be starting out in a full-time role, both sides are open to discussing that, should this initial experience go well.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Analyzing the Final Day of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

SANTA CLARA -- Here's what happened on the final day of the 49ers offseason quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Completed only 13 of 22 passes (59 percent), and threw one interception. Finished training camp with 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 19 days. Not good at all. Garoppolo got outplayed by the rookie, even though the rookie was far from lights out. The 49ers can start Garoppolo Week 1 if they want, but he probably won't hold onto the job for long.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimmy Garoppolo saw Trey Lance's long TD pass coming

Jimmy Garoppolo was one of the first players off the sideline to greet rookie QB Trey Lance after he unleashed an 80-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Trent Sherfield in the first quarter of the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Chiefs. He might’ve been one of the first players to meet Lance because he knew the touchdown was coming.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers Training Camp 2021: San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart; Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Rumors

49ers Training Camp news and rumors coming at you as we breakdown the 49ers depth chart. MAGIC SPOON is the sponsor of today’s show. AMAZING cereal that’s actually HEALTHY! Get $5 off here: https://magicspoon.thld.co/49ersReport. 49ers news and rumors are humming heading into the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers released their first depth chart so we take a look at the battle between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, what Kyle Shanahan’s offense looks like with Trent Williams, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and some of the 49ers Training Camp battles across the roster.

