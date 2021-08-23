Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Pair of grabs in preseason loss

Sometimes, it's simply not your year. Sometimes, even in a league of parity, it gets very late, very early. As much as the NFL preseason is used to determine rising players and hidden gems and ascending teams and fantasy-football sleepers, alas, it is also a time when the worst of the league begins to stand out for very different reasons. With the preseason wrapping up and major roster cut-downs just ahead, it's impossible not to watch what is going on, talk to other coaches and evaluators and begin to get a sense for which franchises are quite likely to be drafting very high next spring. And it looks like many of the usual suspects, sadly enough for those fanbases.