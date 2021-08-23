Cancel
NFL

Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Pair of grabs in preseason loss

Johnson secured two of three targets for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night. The second-year wideout is fighting to carve out a bigger role in 2021 after seeing action in 14 games last season, and he's currently in position to potentially eat into some of Scotty Miller's No. 4 receiver snaps as the season unfolds. Johnson also brought in one of two targets for 11 yards in the exhibition opener against the Bengals and has done more with his three catches than Miller has with his trio of grabs over the first two preseason games. Johnson may have an extended opportunity to showcase his skills in Saturday's preseason finale against the Texans.

