Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Quantrill, Indians beat Angels 3-0 in Little League Classic

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RCLk_0bZppJL000

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.

“It was almost more nerve-wracking throwing for a bunch of pre-teens than it is regularly,” Quantrill joked. “But this is a really cool event and getting to play in front of these kids — they took a little time out of their schedule playing games, and coming to watch us play is pretty cool.”

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facetimed fans on ESPN’s “Kidscast” from the dugout, and Little Leaguers inched closer to the protective netting to watch his first at-bat.

Ohtani ripped a single to the delight of the crowd at Historic Bowman Field, which opened in 1926.

Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie tossed baseballs into the stands to Little Leaguers and parents alike throughout the game. Fans often cheered the Cleveland dugout for the generosity.

DJ Yoshi invited young fans into the stands to spin the turntables, with several tunes reverberating through the crowd.

Rosario, who had three hits, belted a two-run homer off starter José Suarez (5-7) in the first inning.

Rosario often got involved in bantering back and forth with the kids in attendance. It was a way for him to stay loose throughout the game.

“Getting to spend time with them is a good memory,” Rosario said through a translator. “I’ve reflected on when I was that age, but among other things, it was when I played lighter.”

Austin Hedges doubled in the fourth and scored on an RBI groundout by Myles Straw.

Cleveland outscored the Angels 17-2 in a three-game sweep that got the Indians back to .500 at 61-61.

Quantrill (4-2) struck out nine and walked two. Bryan Shaw entered with the bases loaded in the eighth and got David Fletcher to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 18th save.

Suarez allowed three runs and six hits in four innings.

“He just didn’t have (one of) his better nights I think,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He was getting behind in a lot of counts, his fastball velocity didn’t have that consistent life to it. I thought he threw some good changeups before we took him out, good sliders. But overall, he could just never get into a rhythm.”

COMFORT ZONE

Rosario has 53 hits since the All-Star break, second-most in the American League. The 25-year-old shortstop entered the game batting .341 in the second half after hitting .259 in the first half.

“He’s had an interesting year in a sense, but I think once he got comfortable, Tito (manager Terry Francona) put him in that 2-slot and just left him there,” Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale said. “I think he’s just gotten comfortable and he’s played the game for a number of years at this level. So, it’s nothing surprising for me, but I think he’s comfortable and he’s playing the game at a certain level that we expect. That’s what we preach to them as a team.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP José Marté was placed on the injured list for unspecified reasons, and RHP James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale pitched two scoreless innings at Double-A Akron as he tries to return from a sprained finger. Civale was leading the AL with 10 wins when he got hurt in June.

LOOKING AHEAD

Major League Baseball announced that the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play in next year's Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field on Aug. 21, 2022. The event will serve as a home game for the Orioles.

Those teams were scheduled to play in the 2020 Little League Classic, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.04 ERA) faces his former team Tuesday when Los Angeles opens a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63) pitches for the Orioles, who have lost 18 straight — the longest skid in the majors since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Indians: RHP Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against Texas lefty Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.97) in the opener of a three-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#Espn#The American League#Triple A Salt Lake#Double A Akron#Al#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Quantrill scheduled to start for Indians at Twins

LINE: Twins -125, Indians +106; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will face off on Monday. The Twins are 28-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota's lineup has 168 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads them with 21 homers. The Indians have gone 28-32 away from...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: Yanks go for 12 straight, Scherzer faces Padres

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Thursday:. Following an off day, the New York Yankees try for their longest winning streak in 60 years when they open a four-game series in Oakland. New York has won 11 in a row for the first time since 1985. The...
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland pitching dominates Angels, Amed Rosario plays offensive star

The Los Angeles Angels did battle with Cleveland on Sunday night in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event started in 2017 so Major League Baseball could shine more of a spotlight on the Little League World Series. Unfortunately, the global pandemic limited the Little League World Series to only American teams this season, so it wasn't an international audience of youngsters on hand.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Shohei Ohtani, Angels out to send Orioles to 20th straight loss

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t had many breaks during their 19-game losing streak. They will face another major challenge on Wednesday in their bid to avoid the longest skid in the majors since the Montreal Expos lost 20 straight in 1969. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start...
MLBNBC Washington

Orioles Leadoff Hitter Cedric Mullins Homers Off Shohei Ohtani's First Pitch

SEE IT: Orioles' Cedric Mullins homers off Shohei Ohtani's 1st pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Riding low coming into Wednesday's game at Camden Yards off 19 straight losses, home fans didn't come to Oriole Park to possibly watch a 20th straight. They came to see the best two-way player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, pitch for the Angels.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Angels to take on Orioles on the road

Los Angeles Angels (63-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-86, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +155, Angels -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles...
MLBSportsGrid

Justin Upton to Sit Out Wednesday Against Orioles

Roch Kubatko of MASN reports Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. https://twitter.com/masnRoch/status/1430659427506565121. Upton will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday because of a lingering calf issue. He last played in a 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22,...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Hot power hitters meet as Red Sox face Indians

Cleveland Indians right fielder Bradley Zimmer and Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec have always stood out with their physical size, but lately it’s been about their impressive power. Zimmer and Dalbec will share the same field for the first time when the Indians host the Red Sox in...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy