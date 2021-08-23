Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

‘Why I got the COVID-19 vaccine’: Sahan Journal’s COVID-19 vaccine video series on the importance of getting vaccinated, in Spanish, Somali, Hmong, and English.

By Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 4 days ago
The Delta variant is still surging, and more than 30 percent of the state’s population ages 12 and older is still unvaccinated. Health experts are urging those who haven’t gotten shots yet to do so. So are community leaders. For the third installment in Sahan Journal’s COVID-19 vaccine video series,...

Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/
Minneapolis, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Minnesota Coronavirus
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Minneapolis, MN
