The World Health Organization just called for a moratorium on Covid booster shots. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, said in a press conference, "Instead of moving into boosters, it's better to share what they can use for boosters with other countries." The WHO announcement comes one day after the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval in the U.S. and just days after the U.S. announced that fully vaccinated people should seek booster shots eight months after full vaccination.