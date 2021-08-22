Need for Speed: Payback - Unrestricted Map v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is free to play this week, but only on one platform. The game’s creators, Krafton, shared new details about the free-play week on Tuesday to confirm that it will indeed be free to play for a while assuming you’ve got a PC that can run it via Steam. The event is live now and will be available until August 16th with some limited-time rewards available for newcomers to incentivize them to learn the basics of the game and implement those teachings in matches.