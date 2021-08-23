Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final

 4 days ago

Aug. 22—MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western and Southern Open final on Sunday. Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before...

