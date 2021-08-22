Cancel
Huge Cyberpunk 2077 Rebalance Mod Completely Changes the Game

Cover picture for the articleThe huge Full Gameplay Rebalance mod aims at complete balance overhaul in Cyberpunk 2077, with many important gameplay aspects improved. A huge mod for Cyberpunk 2077 significantly changes CD Projekt RED's title. After update 1.3, which did not meet the expectations of the players, omitting many known bugs and ignoring many aspects awaiting overhaul, it is the modders (once again) who undertake to rescue the game.

