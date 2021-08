LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. HANDLE Global, a Louisville, KY healthcare supply chain analytics and fulfillment company, was ranked #284 on the annual Inc. 5000 list for 2021. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. HANDLE’s outstanding 3-year growth rate of 1,633% landed the business inside the Top-500 for the second time and is the 3rd consecutive year of being recognized. Additionally, HANDLE ranks as the second fastest growing company in the state of Kentucky. The company joins an elite group of previous honorees that includes Microsoft, Under Armour, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and many other well-known names.