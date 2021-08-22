Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 1 Hit Kill v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

What’s it like to be a treasure hunter in the galaxy far, far away? We’ll soon find out. ILMxLAB revealed today a teaser trailer, key art, and new plot details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call (previously known as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Part II), the final installment of ILMxLAB’s virtual-reality series coming this fall to Oculus Quest. In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics; in their adventures, fans will encounter at least two new characters — Lens Kamo and Baron Attsmun — who can be seen in the trailer and key art below. Baron Attsmun, who first appeared in the Canto Bight sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour), is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. Underneath all the glitz, glamor, and a facade of good intentions, however, is something much darker. Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome (Murder: Joint Enterprise, Carnival Row) is the daughter of scholar parents who grew to have a deep interest in history. Now a treasure hunter, her only goal is to keep artifacts out of the wrong hands. StarWars.com caught up with director Jose Perez III to learn a little more about these mysterious figures and the adventures ahead.