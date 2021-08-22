Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 1 Hit Kill v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Hit Kill is a mod for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, created by AlexPo. Your lightsaber is now deadly in all difficulty modes. In Jedi Grand Master difficulty, enemies also kill you in 1 hit. 1 HIT KILL. You now deal 1000x damage to enemies in every difficulty modes.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jedi Order#Mod#Jedi Master#Pak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Clean Saves Main Quest Civil War And More Completed Female Nord - Game mod - Download

A packet in which you will find saves from different moments of the game - both main and side plots. The heroine is a Nord woman on level 1. Then paste the files from the "Skyrim SE akgamefan 3" folder into the folder that contains your saves for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (by default C:\Users\[User ID]\Documents\My Games\Skyrim Special Edition\Saves).
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Borderlands 3 - Crader's EM-P5 Save - Game mod - Download

A record where you will find Crader's legendary EM-P5 weapons (34 variants to be specific). Then paste the files from the "Borderlands 3 RastyGames 3" folder into the folder that contains your saves for Borderlands 3 (by default C:\Documents\My Games\My Games\Borderlands 3\Saved\SaveGames\[Folder with random numbers]).
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Reveals A Key Piece of How Palpatine's Clones Were Created

Star Wars has revealed a key piece of Emperor Palpatine's clones were created, as part of the continued effort to backfill some of the big story leaps that were made in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The canon timeline surrounding when and how Darth Sidious learned to clone himself and transfer his dark essence into new bodies has become very muddled, with auxiliary books, comics, and even series like The Mandalorian all offering up parts of the puzzle. Now Star Wars: The Bad Batch's season finale has offered up another key piece to have Palpatine managed to cheat death.
MoviesStarWars.com

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call

What’s it like to be a treasure hunter in the galaxy far, far away? We’ll soon find out. ILMxLAB revealed today a teaser trailer, key art, and new plot details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call (previously known as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Part II), the final installment of ILMxLAB’s virtual-reality series coming this fall to Oculus Quest. In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics; in their adventures, fans will encounter at least two new characters — Lens Kamo and Baron Attsmun — who can be seen in the trailer and key art below. Baron Attsmun, who first appeared in the Canto Bight sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour), is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. Underneath all the glitz, glamor, and a facade of good intentions, however, is something much darker. Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome (Murder: Joint Enterprise, Carnival Row) is the daughter of scholar parents who grew to have a deep interest in history. Now a treasure hunter, her only goal is to keep artifacts out of the wrong hands. StarWars.com caught up with director Jose Perez III to learn a little more about these mysterious figures and the adventures ahead.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dragon Age: Inquisition - Eileen Lavellan Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Dragon Age: Inquisition created by ORSUW. A transcript where you'll find the heroine, an elf whose appearance is modeled after Eileen Kelly from the Going Mental podcast. Requirements:. DLC. DLC Flames of the Inquisition Armor. DLC Flames of the Inquisition Weapons Arsenal. DLC Jaws of Hakkon. DLC...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Witcher - Masquerade v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

Masquerade is a mod for The Witcher, created by Ifrit. The Masquerade is a detective adventure, with many evocative references to the film noir genre. The main pivot of our adventure is a murder and the resulting task – to uncover the guilty. The action takes place in the Outskirts of Vizima. There we will come across a caravan from Vengerberg – full of suspicious merchants, hearty dwarves, and a doppler, who in the locals’ opinion is nothing but a pain in the arse (guilty of all evil and deceit and of the murder as well).
Video GamesPolygon

Games Workshop promises not to sell out of new Warhammer 40K Kill Team set

Ever since the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40,000, it seems that boxed sets of the grim wargame have been hard to come by. Now publisher Games Workshop is making an unusual guarantee: In a news post on Monday, the company promised that everyone who pre-orders a copy of Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Octarius this coming weekend will actually be able to get one.
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Trailer Showcases Intense New Gameplay

While Back 4 Blood’s beta will return tomorrow, the full game isn’t out till October. So in the meantime, Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite could prove a worthy diversion, allowing up to three players to tackle Xenomorph hordes in space when it releases in the coming weeks. Check out the latest trailer below to see some of the threats you’ll be facing.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends tease new weapon in the latest dev stream for Season 10

Apex Legends Season 10 has been a success so far and it seems players have even more to look forward to in the future, as the devs tease a new weapon for an upcoming season. Apex Legends Season 10 has brought players loads of new content to indulge in, with a brand new battle pass, a huge update on World’s Edge, and of course, a new Legend, Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale is constantly growing.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - 100% Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance created by SlayerOfBabies. A save where you will find all the data, weapons and MIB collected, but a lot of things in the game have been done to the minimum (more missions completed at the lowest rank, etc). Installation:. Unzip the contents of...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022 [Update]

The Life is Strange remaster has been pushed back. Update: Square Enix has just confirmed that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been pushed back to some other date this year. All other platforms remain on track for release on September 10. You can read the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy