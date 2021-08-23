Man arrested following high speed chase through Washington County

Germantown Police arrested a man following a high speed chase through Washington County on Aug. 20. According to information from Gerrmantown Police, at 1:55 a.m. Germantown Police officers monitored radio traffic from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle that was involved in a vehicle pursuit with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was last seen southbound on US 45 entering Washington County. The driver fled from Kewaskum Police and was observed traveling over 100 mph by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on US 45. Deputies did not pursue the driver due to dense fog.