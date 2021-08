Rice has hired Chetna Koshy, former chief compliance officer at New York University Abu Dhabi and Rice alumna, to oversee the university’s Ethics and Compliance Program. As chief compliance officer, Koshy ’95 will provide strategic direction and oversight for the program and promote the university’s culture of compliance and ethical behavior, as well as being responsible for bringing existing and emerging compliance matters to the attention of university management and coordinating updates to university policies. Koshy will also lead both the compliance and executive compliance committees, which include those individuals responsible for managing compliance with governmental laws and regulations in their respective areas.