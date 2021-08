There are plenty of ways to play farm inheritance simulator Stardew Valley—whether you like co-op or challenge runs or just want to do your best to make grandpa's ghost proud. Or you could play competitively, which is exactly what a group of Stardew Valley livestreamers will be doing in the first Stardew Valley Cup. Not just that, but Stardew's developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone will participating as a commentator. I've got a feeling that these teams of fast farmers could even introduce its creator to some inventive and unexpected ways to play the game on September 4th.