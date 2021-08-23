Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 515 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain moving across the region. Gauges on some rivers and streams are continuing to rise with some exceeding their flood stage. There remains areas of residual flooding from earlier heavy rain and associated runoff. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts from earlier heavy rain. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, New Rochelle, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, New City, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Monsey, Rutherford and Nanuet. Additional rainfall amounts up to near 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

