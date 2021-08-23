Cancel
Passaic County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Passaic by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 02:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 332 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain slowly moving into parts of the region. There are some areas of residual flooding including some rivers above their flood stage from residual runoff. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen from earlier heavy rain. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, New Rochelle, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, New City, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Monsey, Rutherford and Nanuet. Additional rainfall amounts up to near 1 inch are expected in the warned area before 530 AM.

