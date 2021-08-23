Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bay, west central Calhoun and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1145 PM EDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 1112 PM EDT/1012 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Vernon, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Wausau, Nixon, Bayhead, Fountain, Singer Road, Recota Beach, Saunders, Bayou George, Greenhead, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Porter Lake, Spring Hollow, Majette and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH