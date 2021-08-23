Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Inland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Inland; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile, southwestern Washington, northeastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Tibbie to 4 miles east of Leakesville. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Leakesville, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Mount Vernon, Calvert and Movico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH