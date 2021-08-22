Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Groups clash, fireworks set off in Northeast Portland

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Opposing groups clashed in Northeast Portland late Sunday afternoon and police warned that arrests could be possible. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Portland and across the river in Northeast Portland Sunday after city leaders cautioned people to not come if they were planning to instigate fights. While opposing gatherings were expected to form at Salmon Street Springs and Tom McCall Waterfront Park, one group changed locations and instead met in Northeast Portland in the Argay Terrace neighborhood, according to Portland Police.

kval.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Tom Mccall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Katu News#Ne 122nd Sandy Blvd#Twitter#Evangelists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy