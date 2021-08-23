Cancel
Takeaways after 49ers offense starts slow, roars back to life under Trey Lance

By Jacob Hutchinson
knbr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that certainly felt like a preseason game. Until there were about two minutes left in the first half, the 49ers’ offense looked like it was going to sleepwalk its way through the night. It was a brutal start until Kyle Shanahan made an adjustment to his game plan; then the Trey Lance-led offense woke back up in delightfully entertaining fashion. The 49ers also won 15-10, not that it matters.

