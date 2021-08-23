Mississippi Music to feature Known Only Locally and friends

Ian James is a Pop artist from Charleston, South Carolina, who has been featured in CCM Mag and New Release Today, the two biggest Christian music publications. Born and raised in Rochester, New York, Ian began playing drums and guitar at the age of 8, performing in various school bands and ensembles. Ian decided to pursue a solo career in early 2019, realizing he wanted to share his passion for outreach and his faith through his own personal stories. He released his debut single “I Look Up” in 2019, followed by his most popular song to date, “Will for Me”, in which Ian declares his desire to follow God’s leading for his life, no matter where it takes him. In his music and heart for others, Ian hopes to bring light to those struggling and in need of kindness and true compassion. His writing is inspired by raw, deeply personal experiences that have fully shaped who he is, and his songs undeniably reflect this message.