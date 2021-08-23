Cancel
Mississippi Music to feature Known Only Locally and friends

By The Bemidji Pioneer, Minn.
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 22—BEMIDJI — Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will return with its last concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N. "The final concert this season will feature one of...

