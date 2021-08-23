Returning talent has Pitt optimistic
If the Atlantic Coast Conference has a wealth of talent at any position this year, surely it is quarterback. There are potential All-Americans everywhere, from Sam Howell at North Carolina to Miami star D’Eriq King, who is back for a sixth college season after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s bowl game. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham ranked in the top 25 in the Bowl Subdivision in passing efficiency, while Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman ranked among the top 30 in the FBS for passing yardage per game.observer-reporter.com
Comments / 0