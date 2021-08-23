‘Deadliest Catch’: Why the ‘Bairdi’ Type of Crab is ‘Elusive’ to the Crews
Deadliest Catch becomes a game of hard-to-catch with these sea creatures. According to the show, bairdi (pronounced bare-i-die) crabs, or tanner crabs, are one of the hardest species to catch in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. Crews hunt for these elusive crustaceans as they tend to bring in bigger bucks back onshore. Whenever they do manage to find a batch, there’s always a celebration that follows.outsider.com
