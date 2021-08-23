Cancel
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why the ‘Bairdi’ Type of Crab is ‘Elusive’ to the Crews

By Amy Myers
 4 days ago
Deadliest Catch becomes a game of hard-to-catch with these sea creatures. According to the show, bairdi (pronounced bare-i-die) crabs, or tanner crabs, are one of the hardest species to catch in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. Crews hunt for these elusive crustaceans as they tend to bring in bigger bucks back onshore. Whenever they do manage to find a batch, there’s always a celebration that follows.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

