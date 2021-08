The NC State women’s soccer team continued its season-opening road swing on Sunday, Aug. 22, taking down Old Dominion 2-1 in Norfolk, Virginia. For the second time this season, the Wolfpack’s (1-0-1) center back duo linked up for an important second-half goal. The Monarchs (1-1-0) nearly equalized quickly after the Pack’s go-ahead goal, but the hosts were denied by the post.