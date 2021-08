Shopkeeper Magpie MacKenzie’s emotions are in turmoil. Questions surface once again about an unsolved murder, and the disappearance of her teenage love from the Ravine decades ago. Will the mystery behind this tragedy in the Ravine finally be solved? Is the answer of what happened to her first love, lost to her with no explanation, about to surface and shock town residents? What ominous revelations will come from answers revealed? For family members who secretly harbored doubts about each other possibly being a murderer, will the truth be what they’ve feared the most? Is one among them the murderer?