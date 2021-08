Shohei Ohtani figures to be the center of attention as the Angels and Indians travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the annual Little League Classic. The two-way star with a major league-leading 40 home runs is expected to DH for Los Angeles. Three-time MVP Mike Trout will also be on hand, although he’s still on the injured list with a right calf injury. Trout anticipates Ohtani will be an easy favorite among the 12-year-olds gathered in Williamsport for the tournament. Also, the Dodgers will try to cap 10 days filled with dominance over the Mets with one last victory.