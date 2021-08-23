Cancel
Skin Care

Innovations in Face Lifting: Dr. Corey S. Maas to Speak at the Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery

Times Union
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 22, 2021. Dr. Corey S. Maas, a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with multiple practice locations serving the San Francisco Bay Area, is set to speak on August 21, 2021 at the inaugural Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery. He will present on the subject of ‘Lifting The Face: From Sound Waves To Surgery’ and serve as a moderator for a discussion on the aging face and rhinoplasty.

Skin CareTimes Union

Jennifer Wong, PA-C with Advanced Dermatology PC, Provides Tips on Treating Keloid Scars

Scar formation is the body's natural response to injury. Fibrous tissue, called scar tissue, forms over the wound to repair and protect the injury as it heals. How your skin scars depends on several factors including the size, depth, and location of the wound as well as your age, gender, and heredity. About ten percent of people have a tendency to grow extra scar tissue that forms smooth, hard growths that extend beyond the edges of the original wounds. These keloid scars are seldom harmful but may be itchy, tender, and unsightly and are particularly troublesome when highly visible.
Beauty & FashionTimes Union

Dr. Peter Hilger of the Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic Recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Regional Doctor for 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Dr. Peter Hilger, the founder of Minneapolis-based Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic, has been selected as a 2021 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly, his clinic announced today. Recognition as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is considered a great industry honor for physicians because of Castle Connolly’s rigorous selection process through peer review.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

Dr. Loretta’s Tightening Detox Mask Is a Facial in a Tube

It’s so lightweight, you can wear it while you sleep, fly or Zoom. You know that hydrated, smoothed-out glow you get after a really good facial? I haven’t actually laid down on an aesthetician’s table since 2019, but I have gotten my skin pretty close to that blissful post-spa feeling this summer. And I did it while rolling through Zoom calls. And while I was asleep. And on a transatlantic flight.
Beauty & Fashionatlantanews.net

Aesthetic Services Market to Flourish Good Revenue in 2028 with Leading Industry Participants -Marina Plastic Surgery Riverside Plastic Surgery

The Aesthetic Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $3.8 Billion in 2020. The latest Market Research study report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS on the Global Aesthetic Services market aims to provide a complete analysis of the market-related components influencing the market's company growth and development curve. The research also focuses on the recent market discoveries, such as current trends and a breakdown of the market-related products and offerings, the impact of macroeconomic issues, and many more. Quantitative analytics and qualitative reasoning are widely used to estimate sales volume, revenue, development, and new influencing variables, with an emphasis on the influence on global leaders and developing competitors before and beyond 2021.
Herndon, VATimes Union

The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology honored for 11th Year in a Row with Best of Herndon Award in Skin Care Category

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, has been awarded the Best of Herndon business award for the 11th year in a row. Dr. Naderi and The Naderi Center will also be inducted into the 2021 Herndon Business Hall of Fame which recognizes the best of local Herndon area businesses, the center announced today.
Beauty & Fashiontalesbuzz.com

Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng denies arrest

Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, has denied being arrested for practicing without a valid license in Ghana. The Beverly Hills doctor famously performed a breast reduction and lift on the 90 Day Fiance star. The show made it look like Angela had a tiny crush on her African doctor, but for the most part, viewers just saw the celebrity surgeon going about his work.
Skin Carewomenworking.com

The Benefits of facial massages, beyond the skin

Facial massages have recently taken over social media by storm. Influencers on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and other sites have promoted the practice of facial massages by using jade or rose quartz rollers, gua sha, or by simply using their fingers to work oils and serums into their pores. According to...
Skin Carethecut.com

The Beauty-Industry Exec Making Products for Melanated Skin

If you were to survey the assortment of serums, cleansers, and cosmetics you’ve collected over the years, there’s a good chance Sarah Irby helped those gems make their way into your daily routines. The beauty-industry pioneer and marketing whiz has launched over 100 new beauty products while holding titles at the world’s leading cosmetics companies, including L’Oréal, Coty, the Estée Lauder Companies, and Unilever, where Irby is currently a leader and brand director with a focus on face care. With 20-plus years of experience developing new products and dreaming up the campaigns to support them, Irby recently co-founded MELÉ, a skin-care line specifically designed to nourish, enhance, and protect melanin-rich skin, in concert with a collective of dermatologists of color. The Cut talked to Irby about using essences, knowing your brand, and bathing in public.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How artificial intelligence is changing the face of beauty

Finding a new-season foundation or signature scent has long required a stroll through the beauty aisles of our favourite department stores. While the rise of beauty e-retailers, like Cult Beauty and Look Fantastic, have made products readily available at the click of a button, the experience of swatching shades of products on the backs of our hands to find the best fit remains unrivalled.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Benefit-Driven Men's Skincare

A new prestigious skincare brand for men, Mai Johnson & Company, has launched nationwide in the U.S. This new brand is by Bespoke Beauty Brands, LCC, and was co-founded by Rodney Williams and Alvin Hathaway. Mai Johnson & Company was designed to lead the next generation of men's skincare and wellness. Hoping to inspire confidence in men, this line launches with a series of new products - from cleansers, toners, to serums.
Skin CareTimes Union

DONGINBI Red Ginseng Launches Hydra Bounce Skincare Collection

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Premium K-Beauty skincare brand DONGINBI introduces all-new products with the Hydra Bounce Collection featuring an optimum ratio blend of its signature red ginseng extract blended with today’s popular wonder ingredient hyaluronic acid, the naturally occurring substance in the human body that enables it to retain moisture and keep tissues hydrated. The collection includes Hydra Bounce Cream Fresh (in 25ml and 60ml sizes) that lavishes skin with red ginseng hyaluronic acid to effectively sustain moisture and elasticity for 24 hours, cold Ginseno drop extracted at -5 degrees to make the skin firmer, and Motherwort and Ginkgo biloba extract to calm and soothe the skin, leaving it completely moisturized and clear. The Red Ginseng Hydro Glow Ampoule, 8 individual use 8ml ampoule set for a 7-day firming, hydrating, and anti-wrinkle treatment. This densely moisturizing formula features a special formulation of red ginseng hyaluronic acid with red ginseng collagen that transforms rough skin into smoother, softer, and firmer complexion while reducing the visibility of fine lines. The Hydra Bounce collection provides a range of products packed with healthy, natural ingredients combined with the brand’s exclusive red ginseng, a Korean herbal remedy, harvested only after the plant is six years old, and widely acclaimed for its potent properties in the healing and treatment of various conditions.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How awake prone positioning can prevent intubation in COVID-19 patients

A six country clinical study of more than 1,100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy suggests that prone positioning (rotating patients with severe breathing issues so they are face down) soon after admission can significantly reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. While critical care specialists have...
Skin Carebeautypackaging.com

New Data Validates Concerns, Fueling the 'Clean' Beauty Movement

The clean beauty trend isn’t a passing fad—it’s a movement that’s growing due to new data demonstrating the need for cosmetic ingredient regulation, advocates say. Media coverage continues to fuel consumer's concerns. Last year, Vogue covered the documentary "Toxic Beauty," with the attention-grabbing headline: Are Skin Care Products the New Cigarettes?

