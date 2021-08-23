‘SEAL Team’: How Portraying a Military Member Got Max Thieriot Excited to Take Role of Clay Spenser
Max Thieriot easily moved from a horror series like the Bates Motel to SEAL Team, a network series that gives fans a personal side to an elite military unit. Thieriot is Clay Spenser in SEAL Team, a show that shifts from CBS to Paramount+ this fall. On the show, he’s a second-generation member of the SEAL Team. His character is smart and speaks multiple languages. But he needs to prove he’s up to being a member of such an elite military unit. Spenser is a Special Warfare Operator Second Class.outsider.com
Comments / 0