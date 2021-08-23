Fort Cherry ready to write successful chapter to season

McDONALD – Unless you were paying close attention to the Class A Big Seven Conference last fall, you missed one of the best turnarounds in the WPIAL. The tradition-rich Fort Cherry High School football program had fallen on hard times in recent seasons and dragged an 18-game losing streak into 2020. The Rangers got off to an 0-3 start but didn’t lack for determination or positive attitudes, and those things proved valuable in the long run.