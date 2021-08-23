Broncos' Noah Fant: Quiet in limited role

Fant wasn't targeted in 21 offensive snaps in Saturday's 30-3 win over the Seahawks. Fant was a non-factor in Week 2 of the preseason, but the 23-year-old tight end figures to be a key component of the Broncos' passing attack in 2021. According to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, Fant likely will be used in creative ways and run routes deeper down field, as well. The 6-foot-4, 249-pounder will compete for targets with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the passing game, so it may be tough for him to find consistent production in the Denver offense. However, it appears the coaching staff would like to get Fant more involved, so the former first-round pick may earn a solid percentage of the target share among Denver's pass catchers.