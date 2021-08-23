Update: PURPLE KISS Shares Halloween-Inspired Concept Photo For First-Ever Comeback

If Beyoncé had her own comic series, her character would probably look as good as she is depicted in the illustrations by Hong Kong creative duo FAF. Formed by Heco and Jum, who majored in visual arts and fashion styling in university respectively, FAF (short for Finger and Fish) is a multidisciplinary group whose work spans design, illustration, merch production and art direction. The duo’s Instagram feed is filled with artwork featuring manga-style renditions of music’s favorite pop divas and rappers, from Beyoncé to Cardi B to members of BLACKPINK. And while they started out creating fan art of musicians they admire, the two were recently tapped by none other than Queen Bey to produce illustrations for a T-shirt and a hoodie commemorating one year of Black Is King, the groundbreaking visual album that celebrates African culture. The merch features drawings of Bey — wearing a Loza Maléombho ensemble in the “ALREADY” music video, and a bespoke Mugler dress in “MY POWER” — in FAF’s signature anime style, of course.