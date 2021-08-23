Cancel
Update: PURPLE KISS Shares Halloween-Inspired Concept Photo For First-Ever Comeback

Cover picture for the articlePURPLE KISS has shared the first concept photo for their comeback with “HIDE & SEEK”!. Revealing a logo motion teaser, PURPLE KISS announced that they are releasing their second mini album “HIDE & SEEK” on September 8. PURPLE KISS is a seven-member girl group from RBW that made their debut...

#Halloween#Hide Seek#Rbw
MIRAE unveils new looks for 'Splash' comeback in individual concept photos

MIRAE has revealed more individual concept photos for their upcoming 2nd mini-album 'Splash'. On August 15 at midnight KST, the boys revealed more individual concept photos showing off two contrasting concepts, raising anticipations for the full concept of 'Splash'. Members Lien and Yoo Dou Hyun are seen captivating fans with their duality in these sets of concept photos. Meanwhile, the group's comeback title track "Splash" is described as a hybrid genre that is a mix of hip hop, trap, and R&B.
Stray Kids gear up for their 'NOEASY' comeback with more individual concept photos

Stray Kids continue to reveal individual teaser images for their upcoming 2nd full album. On August 15 at midnight KST, the boys dropped another set of individual concept photos for 'NOEASY'. In this set of teasers, the Stray Kids members are seen taking on vaporwave/ Evangelion aesthetics. Their second full-length album will be packed with 14 songs including "CHEESE," title track "THUNDEROUS," "DOMINO," and more.
‘BLACKPINK: The Movie’ review: a reminder of the joy of live music with the world’s biggest girl group

Five years ago, BLACKPINK arrived with their captivating debut song ‘Whistle’ (alongside ‘Boombayah’) and shot straight to the top of the Gaon charts in South Korea. K-pop’s then-latest monster rookies had arrived and quickly set about casting their spell further afield in the months and years that followed. Records were broken and sold-out shows were performed across the globe, their ever-expanding fanbase (known as BLINKs) grew at lightning speed.
Elektric Voodoo Shares New Concept Album ‘Telescope’

Elektric Voodoo: Luke Henning, Mithcum Yacoub, Matt Bozzone, Ty Kiernan, Travis Klein, Scott Tournet, Bradley Nash (l-r) photo credit: Sean Coyne. Elektric Voodoo is set to release their latest album on August 20. Telescope will be the third offering from the collective that draws together an expansive palette of jazz, classical, Latin reggae, world and New Orleans music. We’ve previously hailed the group’s “ability to cast a hypnotic spell” with this varied approach.
ATEEZ unveil first 'Eternal Sunshine' concept image for comeback with 'Zero: Fever Part. 3'

ATEEZ have just unveiled the first 'Eternal Sunshine' concept image for their upcoming comeback album, 'Zero: Fever Part.3'!. For this first group teaser poster, the ATEEZ members greet fans in bright, popping colors, relaxing in a dreamlike world with the clear, blue sky just behind them. The colors and props of the poster are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'Zero: Fever Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.
fromis_9 Drops Teaser For 1st Comeback Since Joining PLEDIS Entertainment

On August 25 at midnight KST, fromis_9 officially released their first teaser for their upcoming special single album “Talk & Talk,” which will mark their very first comeback since changing agencies to PLEDIS Entertainment earlier this month. In addition to releasing their first teaser, fromis_9 also confirmed that they will...
Meet Two Beyoncé Stans Creating the Coolest Anime-Inspired Fan Art

If Beyoncé had her own comic series, her character would probably look as good as she is depicted in the illustrations by Hong Kong creative duo FAF. Formed by Heco and Jum, who majored in visual arts and fashion styling in university respectively, FAF (short for Finger and Fish) is a multidisciplinary group whose work spans design, illustration, merch production and art direction. The duo’s Instagram feed is filled with artwork featuring manga-style renditions of music’s favorite pop divas and rappers, from Beyoncé to Cardi B to members of BLACKPINK. And while they started out creating fan art of musicians they admire, the two were recently tapped by none other than Queen Bey to produce illustrations for a T-shirt and a hoodie commemorating one year of Black Is King, the groundbreaking visual album that celebrates African culture. The merch features drawings of Bey — wearing a Loza Maléombho ensemble in the “ALREADY” music video, and a bespoke Mugler dress in “MY POWER” — in FAF’s signature anime style, of course.
TXT Achieves 3rd Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Repackaged Album In Hanteo History

Last week, TXT made their highly-anticipated return on August 17 with “The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE,” the repackaged version of their second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.”. On August 24, Hanteo Chart officially announced that “The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE” had sold an impressive total of 483,911...
Park Gyu Young Is Elegant From Head To Toe In Upcoming Rom-Com “Dali & Cocky Prince”

Park Gyu Young looks adorable in new stills for KBS’s upcoming drama “Dali & Cocky Prince”!. “Dali & Cocky Prince” is about the romance between a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely good at making a living and a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
Highlight’s Yang Yoseob Announces Date & Details For 1st Solo Comeback In Nearly 3 Years

It’s official: Highlight’s Yang Yoseob is finally making his long-awaited solo return!. On August 27, Highlight’s agency Around US Entertainment officially announced, “Highlight’s Yang Yoseob will be releasing his first full-length solo album on September 20.”. Yang Yoseob’s upcoming comeback will mark his first solo release since his digital single...
Princess Charlene Shares First Photo with Family in Months — and Jokes About Princess Bella's DIY Bangs!

Princess Charlene has reunited with her family in South Africa after a "painful," months-long separation, and she couldn't be more overjoyed. The princess, who underwent major corrective surgery 12 days ago, posted a series of playful family portraits on Instagram Wednesday showing her relaxing with Prince Albert and royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at a safari resort. The family vacation in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region began August 20 and will last several days, sources have told PEOPLE.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first baby, and shared the announcement with the sweetest photos

The first Little Mix baby is finally here! Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. On 22nd August, Perrie took to Instagram to share the news with fans, sharing the sweetest snaps of the baby cradled in a fluffy blanket, and another showing the baby's foot resting in Alex's hand. The couple have yet to reveal the baby's gender or name.

