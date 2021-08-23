Cancel
Premier League

Arsenal 0 - Chelsea 2: player ratings

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernd Leno - 8 It was nice to see Bernd make two incredible saves. The one on Lukaku’s header was a pure reaction stop to tip it onto the bar. I’m counting closing his legs enough to deaden the shot to keep it out a great stop — attackers know that moving laterally opens up spaces in keepers, and I’d bet that Havertz was aiming between his legs. Leno also had two solid punches on corners, which his been a weakness in the past. Not much he could have done on either of the goals.

