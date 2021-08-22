UCLA football debuts Jordan Brand revamp of iconic uniforms for 2021 season

This post was updated Aug. 22 at 9:31 p.m. In a saga that began more than a year ago, the Jordan Brand has finally arrived at UCLA. When Under Armour – the Bruins’ previous apparel sponsor – announced it was terminating its 15-year, $280 million contract with the university in June 2020, the hunt began for a new brand for the blue and gold to represent. After more than five months of waiting, the Bruin community finally learned who would be coming to Westwood.