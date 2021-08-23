Cancel
Business

Minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2022

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation Jan. 1, 2022, to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.08, will increase by 25 cents to $10.33. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.21, will increase by 21 cents to $8.42. These increases are both 2.5%.

