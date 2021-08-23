Minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2022

With the latest bump this week in the minimum wage, Connecticut is now more than halfway toward the $15 per hour, up from the $10.10 of 2019. As many as 200,000 low-wage workers will see the latest increase to $13 an hour in their next checks, according to the state Department of Labor. And for employers, it’s the cost of doing business, particularly during the stiff competition for workers in the lingering pandemic.