Minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2022
Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation Jan. 1, 2022, to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.08, will increase by 25 cents to $10.33. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.21, will increase by 21 cents to $8.42. These increases are both 2.5%.www.redlakenationnews.com
