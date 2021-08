We are exactly two months away from the tip-off of the 2021-22 NBA season. Ugh, that long?. With Bucks-Nets and Lakers-Warriors announced as headliners for October 19th, we will likely see the new-look Chicago Bulls take the court for the first time this season the next day (though we should know for sure tomorrow). Why? Well, earlier in the week, the league revealed their nationally broadcasted Christmas Day and Opening Week games, while also announcing that the remaining national broadcast schedule would be shared on Friday (which typically aligns with an organization sharing its complete regular-season schedule).