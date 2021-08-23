Sweden's Highest Mountain Is Shrinking, And The Reason Is All Too Predictable
New measurements from scientists in Sweden reveal that Kebnekaise, Sweden's highest mountain, is sweltering and transforming in the face of unrelenting global warming. In further evidence that climate change has the power to move mountains – and to bring their greatness low – researchers say Kebnekaise's southern peak, long famous for being the highest point in Sweden, is shrinking to levels not seen in decades, if ever in recent history. The glaciated southern peak, called Sydtoppen, stood as high as 2,120 meters (6,955 ft) above sea level in 1968 when semi-annual measurements began. After that, the height of the icy peak has fluctuated...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0