Baltimore County, MD

Juvenile arrested after two teens were stabbed in Baltimore County on Sunday night, police say

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 11 days ago

Two teens were stabbed in Parkville on Sunday night and one juvenile was arrested, police said.

Baltimore County Police said officers were sent to the 2600 block of Rader Ave. at 8:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and 15-year-old girl with stab wounds to the upper body. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.

Police said a juvenile was arrested, and under state law, those under 18 are no longer identified. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing, the department said.

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

