Whenever the London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face one another, it is customarily a standout fixture. It does not matter if Arsenal is presently a genuine mid-table club either. The last three competitive matches between the two sides have finished in the north London side’s favor. While the 2020 FA Cup final can be attributed to referee Anthony Taylor’s horrific decisions, the Premier League home and away setbacks of last season were straightforward. The corresponding fixture to Sunday’s match was during the team’s downward spiral under the reigns of Frank Lampard. Chelsea had no answer against the Gunners. The home defeat under Thomas Tuchel was somewhat surprising considering the Blues’ form was decent in the league and excellent in Europe.