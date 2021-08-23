Cancel
WDWNT Daily Recap (8/22/21): DJ Performs Closing Announcements at Magic Kingdom, Dockside Diner & Tune-in Lounge Reopen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Living With the Land Fails to Open at EPCOT, and More

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 22, 2021.

#Disney Springs#Hollywood Studios#Wdwnt Daily Recap#Dockside Diner Tune#Walt Disney World#Frontier Trading Post#Epcot Good#Hollywood Vine#Prime Time Caf#Disney Cruise Line
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
TravelPosted by
Live 95.9

This New Disney Hotel’s Prices Are Out Of This World

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Or a fan of Disney World or all things Disney? How about are you just a fan of staying somewhere fun but affordable on a family vacation? If you're on a tight budget, you can probably forget about staying at the new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel at Disney World, or else START SAVING MONEY NOW.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Renting Disney World For An Evening

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that they will start selling annual passes again in time for the start of the park’s 50th-anniversary celebration. “For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned,” the theme park company wrote on their website.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Crowds Disappear as Wait Times Plummet

Lately, we have discussed how crowds seem to be shrinking at Walt Disney World; it seems that Universal Orlando Resort is also looking rather empty!. With the Delta variant during and COVID-19 cases increasing, we have seen Disney World revert their mask mandates to being required indoors. At Universal Orlando Resort, Guests are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but they are not mandated to, as they are at Disney World.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Living with the Land is CLOSED in EPCOT

No matter how much planning you do for your Walt Disney World vacation, some things are just out of your control!. The weather can be unpredictable, your favorite snack could be mysteriously missing, and rides can break down with no opening in sight. And, that’s exactly what was going on in EPCOT today!
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Abruptly Stops as Guests Escape From Ride Vehicle

At Disney World, it is important to know that although the main goal is for every Guest to have a magical and memorable day, they must always follow the rules and adhere to Disney’s safety guidelines. Since Walt Disney World is private property, they can make their own rules and...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Evacuated in Disney World

UPDATE: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is back up and running again as of 4 PM EST 8/25/21. Sometimes things don’t go according to plan in Disney World. Rides can shut down, bad weather can impact your day, or you could be stuck on a ride or transportation. Today, a popular ride was evacuated in Disney World.
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Mickey and Friends Loungewear Arrives at Disney Springs

For anyone who wants to stay super comfortable while keeping that Disney Spirit alive, this post is for you. A new pair of lounge pants featuring everyone’s favorite mouse and a set of boxer underwear depicting Mickey and friends at the Magic Kingdom have arrived at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
Traveldisneydining.com

A Favorite Disney Resort Lounge Has Reopened!

We have some exciting news for all those Disney fans out there that enjoy Walt Disney World Resort hopping, or simply sipping on sumptuous drinks at the end of a long Disney Parks day. Disney has been dishing out food news with the reopening of buffets at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, a new restaurant coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, quick-service at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening, and more! We’re thrilled to see several pre-pandemic favorites return. Now there is another reopening to add to the list.

