Thomasville Police: Woman reportedly injured in machete attack in Walmart, suspect in custody

One woman is injured after a man reportedly attacked her with a machete in Walmart, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

In a Facebook post, TPD addressed the situation:

"The man injured the woman's arm but was able to be stopped by other shoppers nearby who intervened and kept him at bay until law enforcement arrived," TPD wrote.

According to police, the woman is being treated for her injuries. The offender is in law enforcement custody and the situation is currently under investigation by detectives.

At this time TPD believes this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to anyone else.

More information should be available tomorrow pending further investigation, TPD wrote.