DJ was a big brother to me. Our families combined when my sister, Dominique, married his older brother, Eugene, and I had gotten the brothers I had always wanted within DJ and Gene. Meeting up for holidays and celebrations, we had some unreal stories and memories that won’t go untold. DJ was always wanting to know how you’re doing and provide support any way he possibly could. You could always go to DJ for advice on anything—he always had the bigger picture in mind. I learned so much from DJ, and his voice and hilarious lingo will always stick with me. Thank you for being a role model to me. We are blessed to call you family DJ. See you again one day. -Hunter.