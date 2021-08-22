Library Spotlight

Ginger Breitenbach

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Ginger Breitenbach, a library clerk at the North Adams Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. I started at the North Adams branch as a volunteer in the fall of 2013 when the new building opened and was hired as a library clerk in March 2014.

Q. What does your job entail?

A. Front Desk, Circulation, Cargo, Handling Patron Needs, being a Jill of all Trades, master of few.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. Historical fiction and historical nonfiction are my favorite types of reading.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. The first movies to come to mind as favorites are: “Second Hand Lion” and “A Christmas Story” - the version where Ralphie wants a BB gun.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. Not much for watching TV except for “Jeopardy,” “The Olympics,” and soccer. I like watching “Amazing Race” when it airs.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. I retired from my superpower abilities when there were no longer any phone booths where I could change into my cape.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. Is there a time when you are not working other than sleeping? Seriously, I enjoy reading, playing card and board games with the family, sitting on the porch watching whatever shows up at the bird feeder. I also like to sew, crochet, and refurbish old items.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. I began playing soccer in my late 30’s and played 5 to 6 years in a women’s league in Cincinnati. Guess that’s why I enjoy watching soccer on TV. It’s easier to voice my opinions without getting a red card.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. A dream vacation would be to explore the United States by train.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. Working for the library has given me the opportunity to meet many of our community residents and work with a great library family.