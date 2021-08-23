Cancel
Tukwila, WA

Donations for Tukwila fire victims filling up church

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The fire at the Maple Crest Apartment complex forever changed the lives of 31 families.

Now the community is giving what it can to help them start their lives over again.

And in some cases, that has meant a bag of coins. Whatever they have, people have been willing to share. And the need is great, as those whose lives were destroyed are rebuilding what was lost.

This has been happening countless times every day at the Riverton Park United Methodist Church since the devastating fire at the Maple Crest apartment complex that left more than two dozen families homeless.

They are getting plenty of help from people they don’t know, voluntarily donating whatever they can.

Donors like Veronica Armour, who got a friend to give her a ride from Seattle.

“Oh, everybody’s got to help,” she said. “Just gotta say it might happen to you one day. And I’m always willing to volunteer something.”

Her friend said it happened to him.

“I was a fire victim one time, years ago,” said Kim Norward. “So I know what it’s like. We lost everything.”

The donations have been coming in so fast that it has created a small mountain.

“It says ‘Mountain Community; the fastest growing peak in the U.S.,’” said Katrina Dohn, reading from a handmade sign.

Dohn is coordinating the donation effort. She said people have been coming from Shoreline to Gig Harbor wanting to help.

“One family went and bought a brand-new set of pots and pans for every single family in the Maple Crest Apartments,” said Dohn. “For every family. They showed up with 31 sets of pots and pans.”

“Luckily, I had some leftover clothes, but everything else was just destroyed,” said Denise Salgado, who grew up in Maple Crest.

So the sight of so much generosity has brought her to tears.

“Every day that we have been coming, it’s been more and more,” said Salgado. “And, so, it’s been overwhelming, and it’s been great. Definitely makes the situation a little bit easier and just more comforting that we’re not alone.”

In fact, Dohn said they are putting a pause on clothing donations. What they need now are gift cards, small appliances and bedding.

And they need volunteers.

They need help sorting through the donations at Riverton Park United Methodist.

