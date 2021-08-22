Cancel
The Bucks’ championship has major implications on the Dallas Mavericks’ future

By Mavs Moneyball
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way the 2020-21 season ended for the Dallas Mavericks raised a lot of questions and brought about a certain level of uncertainty for the franchise’s future. A lot of this circled around whether or not Dallas would be able to build a championship-level team around superstar Luka Doncic, and, subsequently, if the failure to assemble one would push Doncic out of Dallas. A complete dismantle of the team’s front office and coaching staff following the game 7 loss to the Clippers certainly did not lift any worry amongst Mavericks fans, but another major event should have: the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship.

