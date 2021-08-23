Child tax credit problems? Delays, missing payments and wrong amounts explained
The second child tax credit payment went out on Aug. 13, but some eligible families are getting wrong amounts -- and others haven't received any money at all. Also, according to the IRS, several families that got their July payment via direct deposit will be receiving their second check by USPS, which means it could be delayed up to four weeks. Another issue causing issues for eligible households is outdated banking information or income details, since the IRS bases this year's credit on older tax returns.www.cnet.com
