Income Tax

Child tax credit problems? Delays, missing payments and wrong amounts explained

By Katie Teague, Laura Michelle Davis
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second child tax credit payment went out on Aug. 13, but some eligible families are getting wrong amounts -- and others haven't received any money at all. Also, according to the IRS, several families that got their July payment via direct deposit will be receiving their second check by USPS, which means it could be delayed up to four weeks. Another issue causing issues for eligible households is outdated banking information or income details, since the IRS bases this year's credit on older tax returns.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: No Direct Payments Coming, But Other Aid Is Available

With the chance of a fourth direct stimulus check from the federal government continuing to seem less and less likely, even with an increase of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant, many Americans may be starting to worry about how to cover their expenses without assistance. However, other programs are still in effect that may be able to give them a chance to find an alternative measure as long-paused debts continue to come due.
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Income TaxKIMA TV

These families will get another $1,400 stimulus check

WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan has done a lot to put money into the hands of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivered a slew of changes to the tax code, including the expansion of the federal child tax credit. The first half of that expanded credit is...
Income Taxnbc25news.com

Here's who will get $1,000 in stimulus money before the end of the year

WBFF) — There's a lot more stimulus money coming for some families before the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan sent direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans - that was after Congress approved two other payments. Unemployment payments were expended — most recently, by $300. It also put money in peoples' pockets with a series of changes to tax credits.
Income Taxreview-mag.com

61% of Taxpayers Paid No Federal Income Taxes for 2020

The majority of US taxpayers - 61% - paid no federal income taxes last year due to the pandemic and ensuing policy response, according to a new report by the Tax Policy Center. The pandemic and federal stimulus led to a huge spike in the number of Americans who either...
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit payments will dry up sooner than you think: What to know about the looming deadline

It may feel like the child tax credit payments just started, but after sending September's batch of checks in a few weeks, the IRS will be halfway through making the monthly payments for a while. As a reminder, unless you opt out of the monthly payments in favor of a larger lump sum later, the IRS is sending half of the money you qualify for this year, with the remainder arriving after you submit taxes in 2022.
Personal FinanceCNET

3 reasons to opt out of monthly child tax credit payments by Aug. 30

The third child tax credit payment is scheduled to arrive in just under three weeks, but the last day to opt out of that check is this Monday. Are you having second thoughts about receiving the money this year rather than wait until 2022? If so, you should know that opting out has its perks for next year. You won't have to worry about repaying the advance payments and you'll get a bigger tax refund in 2022.
Income TaxCNET

Unemployment refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more

Haven't yet got your refund for taxes you overpaid on your 2020 unemployment benefits? The last batch the IRS issued was in late July, totaling 1.5 million refunds. Some people have reported on social media that they've received IRS updates showing pending dates near the end of August on their tax transcripts. Many other taxpayers, however, say that they haven't received any money or updates. If that's you, we'll explain how to access your tax transcripts for clues about the status of your refund.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit 2021: Next opt-out deadline in days, latest payment schedule, IRS portal updates

You can look for your next child tax credit payment in several weeks. You have just a few days, however, to make any changes to your account -- such as opting out or adding banking information -- if you want those changes to take effect with your September check. This year, qualifying families can get half of the child tax credit money through monthly installments, with the other half coming in one payout next year. It's a big change from the past when parents would get the child tax credit in one lump sum as a part of their tax refund.
Personal FinanceCNET

The IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal lets you manage payments and opt out. Here's what to know

There are a lot of ins and outs when it comes to the advance child tax credit payments. Should you opt out? How much money will you get? What if you claim the money even though you aren't eligible? Some families may receive their checks by direct deposit but others will get paper checks. And there are a few hiccups with the 2021 changes, but there's some good news that can help parents get better clarity.
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

IRS Accepting Applicants for the Compliance Assurance Process for 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced this week the opening of the application period for the 2022 Compliance Assurance Process (CAP) program. The application period runs from September 1 to November 1, 2021. The IRS will inform applicants if they’re accepted into the program in February 2022. Launched...
Income Taxthebalance.com

Parents: Update Your Child Tax Credit Info by Aug. 30

If your family is receiving monthly installments of the federal government’s new child tax credit, you have until Aug. 30 to update how (and whether) you get the next round of payments. The next round is scheduled to go out Sept. 15, but next week is the deadline to make...

