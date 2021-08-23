Child tax credit problems? Delays, missing payments and wrong amounts explained

You can look for your next child tax credit payment in several weeks. You have just a few days, however, to make any changes to your account -- such as opting out or adding banking information -- if you want those changes to take effect with your September check. This year, qualifying families can get half of the child tax credit money through monthly installments, with the other half coming in one payout next year. It's a big change from the past when parents would get the child tax credit in one lump sum as a part of their tax refund.