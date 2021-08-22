Cancel
Celebrations

Classes of 1969, 1970, 1971 to celebrate together

By DeQuincy News
dequincynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class of 1970 would like to include the Classes of 1969 and 1971 for our Class Reunion. Dan Doughtary and Peggy Smith-Ellzey are getting in touch with Class of 1971. If you know of anyone in the 1969 Class that would like to attend, have them get in touch with me and if anyone would like to keep up with current information, we have a Facebook group, “Sr. 1970”.

